Arthur Fredrick Engler
8/3/1923 ~ 9/10/2020
Arthur Fredrick Engler, 97 years old, born August 3, 1923 in Garden City, Kansas. Arthur Fredrick Engler was born to German immigrants Gustav and Lena (Hafner) Engler in Garden City, Kansas, and holds the distinction as the first family member born in the United States. Art's family lost Lena when he was three years old, however the family continued to grow when his father married Anna Buchmuller.
Art's life and experiences were heavily influenced by external forces. The Dust Bowl which plagued the central plains compelled the family to relocate to Whatcom County in Washington when Art was 11. The Great Depression and New Deal provided him a job building railroads from the Canadian border through all parts of the state of Washington as a member of the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC). And World War II took him to Europe as a soldier in the Army.
Art proudly served his country during World War II. Drafted as a mechanic and driver, he helped storm Omaha Beach on D-Day, and later participated in the Battle of the Bulge. Art's services were recognized with a Bronze Star, as well as medals for serving with the 79th Infantry Division, European African Middle Eastern Service, American Theater Service, Good Conduct, and Victory.
After returning from the war, Art met and married Bernice (Becky) Gertrude Lammon on April 4, 1946. Art and Becky were married and had four children together - Dennis, Cheryl, Cynthia, and Courtney. Becky passed away in 1987. Art then met his second great love, Teri Weissrock. Teri and Art enjoyed 32 years together, traveling, camping, and welcoming grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren to the family.
Arthur was preceded in death by his mother Lena, father Gustav, stepmother Anna, his first wife Becky, brothers Erwin and Gus Engler, nephew K. John Cowan and nephew's wife Lucienne Hebert and brother-in-law Ken Cowan.
Arthur is survived by his wife Teri Weissrock-Engler, his children, Dennis (Teri) Engler, Cheryl (Bobby) Beberfeld, Cynthia (Tom) Mordue, Courtney Engler. His 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Sisters; Anna (Frank) Hebert, Ruth Cowan; sister-in-law; Jeanette Engler and numerous nieces and nephews.
Art enjoyed life and work - Art was quite literally a jack-of-all-trades and a successful entrepreneur. Art worked in farming, banking, and small business management, including owning convenience stores, gas stations, taco restaurants, bars, and multiple Baskin-Robbins franchises for 30 years. Art also was known far and wide for his appreciation for automobiles, and often joked about how he has owned more cars than he has grandchildren. Friends will remember Art's amazing stories, his Engler wink, and his love of spending time with family and friends. The world is a better place because we all had the opportunity to know and love him, and he will be missed far and wide. Art was a member of the Greatest Generation and will forever be our hero.
Services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, Idaho on Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Please go to relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Arthur-Engler
for virtual streaming information.