A. James Hirschfeld
81 Years
A. James (Jim) Hirschfeld, M.D., died on December 30, 2019, at the age of 81 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Education
Jim was born in Champaign, Illinois, to his mother Mary Hannagan Hirschfeld and his father Julius Hirschfeld. He graduated with a B.S. from the University of Notre Dame in 1960. He received his M.D. degree from the University of Chicago in 1964 before completing his three years of pediatric training at Stanford University Hospital, Cleveland Metropolitan Hospital, and Case-Western Reserve University's Babies and Children's Hospital. He also obtained an M.S. degree in Health Administration from the University of Colorado in 1974.
Career
Jim was a strong advocate for children as a pediatrician, having many varied experiences throughout his 40-year career. He began in the Indian Health Service on the Navajo Reservation and in Alaska. He then worked in public health administration in Colorado, followed by becoming a partner in a private practice in Boise, Idaho. After leaving Idaho, he assumed two roles: both the Chief of Pediatrics at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine, and an associate professor at Tufts University in Boston. At the end of his career, he was a hospitalist and associate professor at the University of Utah. Finally, he wrote about his pediatric experiences in a book published in 2007 entitled: Our Children Deserve Better Healthcare.
Retirement
In 1964, Jim drove through Jackson, Wyoming, on his way to Stanford University. He loved the mountains and vowed to retire there someday, which he did in 2001. He biked, skied, kayaked, hiked, and enjoyed the area with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Family
Jim is survived by his son Matthew, daughter Kristin, and two grandchildren. His wife Ginger passed away in 2014 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Donations
Jim's family has set up a memorial fund in his name at the Jackson Hole Community Counseling Center. If you would like to contribute, please send your donation to 640 East Broadway, P.O. Box 1868, Jackson, WY 83001. Or, you can donate online at jhccc.org and select tribute/in memory of Jim Hirschfeld.
