Arthur McFadden, 62 of Meridian, Idaho, died on Monday, January 27, 2020, at home. A viewing will be held from 5-7 PM on February 4, 2020, at Summers Funeral Home, 1205 W. Bannock St, Boise. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on February 5, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1320 West Bannock St, Boise, followed by a graveside at Morris Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of Summers Funeral Homes, Ustick Chapel (208) 898-0642. www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020