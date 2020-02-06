Home

Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 898-0642
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
1320 West Bannock St
Boise, ID
View Map
Arthur McFadden Obituary
Arthur McFadden, 62 of Meridian, Idaho, died on Monday, January 27, 2020, at home. A viewing will be held from 5-7 PM on February 4, 2020, at Summers Funeral Home, 1205 W. Bannock St, Boise. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on February 5, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1320 West Bannock St, Boise, followed by a graveside at Morris Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of Summers Funeral Homes, Ustick Chapel (208) 898-0642. www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020
