Arthur R Miller
Nov. 16, 1976-Feb 25, 2020
Arthur R Miller, 43, passed away on Feb 25, 2020 in Ryder, ND from injuries sustained in his workshop
Arthur Ray Miller was born on Nov 16, 1976 in Boise, ID, the oldest son of Rev Claude (Chip) and Rev. Nancy Miller. He was educated in Nampa, where he graduated from Vallivue High School in 1995. He furthered his education by attending Boise State University.
Arthur enlisted into the United States Marine Corp on Nov 13, 1995. He proudly served his country, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Letter of Appreciation, Meritorious Medal, Rifle Marksman Badge, Pistol Marksman Badge and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on January 2, 1998. He later enlisted into the United States Army National Guard, where he served until his honorable discharge on Dec 7, 2004.
Arthur was united in marriage to Billie Peterson on August 16, 2003. They made their home in Ryder, ND.
Art was a one of a kind man with a huge heart and would always make you laugh. He excelled in wrestling in high school. He was a talented musician and artist. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and to open his home to a wandering soul. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Art was a friend to all and hero to his son Addison who now serves in the Marines.
Arthur is survived by: Wife of 16 years, Billie; Brooklyn Schick, Caitlyn (Randy) Shefbuch, London(James) Schick, Addison Miller and Paytin Miller;grandchildren: Kaeden, Zoey, Emilie and baby Shefbuch, Parents Rev. Claude and Nancy Miller, siblings Jim (Rachel) Miller, Dennis (Amanda) Miller, nieces Audrey and Isabel and nephew Isaac (Bucky), loving grandmother Jean Miller, grandfather Jerry Robertson and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arthur was preceded in death by: grandfather Arthur B Miller Sr, grandmother Marion Robertson, uncles Arthur B "Buck" Miller Jr, Larry Miller, Sidney Clark and Stanley Clark, aunts Diane Ferguson, Ann Campbell, and Sandra Christman
Memorial Service: Saturday April 4th, 2020 at 1200 pm at Treasure Valley Full Gospel Fellowship 3838 S. Cole Rd Boise, Id, 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020