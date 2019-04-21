Arthur Werner Schuette

1934 ~ 2019

Arthur Schuette passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. He was 84. He was a resident of New Meadows, Idaho. Art was born October 1, 1934 in Plato, Minnesota to Arthur and Emma Schuette. He graduated from Glencoe Minnesota High School in 1952. The following year he moved to Seattle, Washington and worked two years at the Boeing Aircraft Company. Art married Barbara Lanning in Seattle in 1958 and graduated from the University of Washington in 1959. With a forestry career of over 40 years, Art worked throughout the U.S and internationally. After retiring in 1999 Art and Barbara relocated to New Meadows, Idaho. An avid golfer, skier, fisherman, and hunter, Art was also a world traveler. Art is survived by his wife Barbara; his son Bill and his wife, Cindy; son Jim; daughter Sally; and grandsons Daniel and Jacob. A service will be held later this summer in New Meadows. Memorial donations can be made to the Portland Chapter of the Society of American Foresters (SAF). Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary