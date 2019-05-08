Arturo Johnson Juarez

Arturo Johnson Juarez, 31, a resident of Boise, passed away May 5, 2019 in Boise.

Arturo was born June 19, 1987 in Indio, California to Richard and Lydia Juarez. He was the 4th child of 7.

He was a hard worker that helped on the family farm for as long as he could remember. He fed the animals before and after school and helped in all aspects of the farm life.

He may have had a tough childhood, but nonetheless, it was amazing. He was a kind, thoughtful, loving, and caring person. That's exactly why Laura fell head over heels for Arturo.

Arturo migrated to Idaho on May 21, 2008, to be with the love of his life, Laura. They married April 4th, 2009.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved the outdoors and made the best ribs. His main focus in life was anything his kids and his wife wanted to do.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Juarez, and their two children Arturo Jr and Elena. He is also survived by his parents Richard and Lydia, his siblings Richard Jr, Henry, Monika, Jesse, Rebekka, and Alejandro. Also by his in-laws Marcos and Elva who have loved him like their own son. He had lots of love and support from his brother in law Marcos Jr and his wife Brandy. A special thank you to Teri Gomez and Mary Kramer who have helped with this beautiful service. Also a thank you to all of you who have been helping and supporting the family during this difficult time.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 9th at St. Marks located at 7960 W. Northview, Boise. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Marks. A reception immediately following service. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary