Audrea Darline VanCuren
1918 ~ 2019
Audrea Darline VanCuren, 101, of Boise, Idaho, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at home.
Audrea was born on March 23, 1918 in Boise, Idaho to Russell Jack and Maude Rembey Jack. She grew up in Cascade, Idaho and received her education there. She moved to Denver, Colorado for a period of time and then moved to Boise where she married Clifford R. VanCuren.
Audrea was a secretary at Mutual of New York for a long time and then became an in-home caregiver for others.
She loved animals, especially dogs.
Audrea was a very giving and kind person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was a member of the Elk's Lodge.
Survivors include her son, Jon VanCuren; grandchildren, Logan VanCuren and Ruthie Delgado; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Audrea was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Russell VanCuren, and two sisters, Gloria Currence and Lorraine Stub.
Cremation is under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be in Cloverdale Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019