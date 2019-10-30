Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrea VanCuren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrea VanCuren


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrea VanCuren Obituary
Audrea Darline VanCuren
1918 ~ 2019
Audrea Darline VanCuren, 101, of Boise, Idaho, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at home.
Audrea was born on March 23, 1918 in Boise, Idaho to Russell Jack and Maude Rembey Jack. She grew up in Cascade, Idaho and received her education there. She moved to Denver, Colorado for a period of time and then moved to Boise where she married Clifford R. VanCuren.
Audrea was a secretary at Mutual of New York for a long time and then became an in-home caregiver for others.
She loved animals, especially dogs.
Audrea was a very giving and kind person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was a member of the Elk's Lodge.
Survivors include her son, Jon VanCuren; grandchildren, Logan VanCuren and Ruthie Delgado; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Audrea was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Russell VanCuren, and two sisters, Gloria Currence and Lorraine Stub.
Cremation is under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be in Cloverdale Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now