AUDREY MARGUERITE LEUTZINGER-BARKER

1921-2019

Audrey was born on February 10th, 1921 in Dallas Center Iowa, the first child of Rudolph Levi and Hazel Clarissa (Clark) Leutzinger. Her brother, Leslie was born in 1922. He passed away in 2015.

Audrey passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on February 16th, 2019 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Wilson Barker of 27 years, and her son Bruce Edward Barker.

Following the passing of Audrey's parents, being in grade school, she and Leslie where adopted by a relative named Verne Deskin. Audrey graduated from Lamoni High School and attended Graceland College before completing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics at Iowa State University. In 1943 Audrey married Walter Barker while he was in Naval Officer training. During the war she served as an instructor at Graceland College while Walter served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater.

Following World War II, they move to Iowa City and then to Chicago. In 1946 Audrey birthed identical twins, Ron and Jim. In subsequent years, Bruce, Susan and Jeanine were to be born.

After arrival of the children, Audrey served the primary role as a homemaker. She was active in community events and services. She was a longtime member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, acting as children's' choir director, organist, and also Zion's League youth leader. She also assisted in leading the Girl Scouts and Skylarks. She was a cellist for over 50 years and performed in the Roseburg, Oregon; Pella, Iowa; and Boise, Idaho philharmonic orchestras. Her favorite activities included playing tennis, gardening, caring for her grandchildren and the family pets. She greatly enjoyed the annual family camping and travel adventures. An enjoyable benefit to family and friends was Audrey's cooking of homemade classic Midwest dishes.

Audrey is survived by her four children, Ron Barker of Boise, Jim Barker of San Jose, California, Susan Barker-Fisher (and husband Orval) of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Jeanine Arroyo (and husband Jess) of Boise, Idaho. She has eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren whom she greatly adored, along with her own 5 dear children.

The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday March 1st at the Hyde Park Mennonite Fellowship.

Arrangements: Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, (208-376-5400)