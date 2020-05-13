Ava Louise Sawyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ava's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sawyer, Ava Louise, 15, of Boise, went to Heaven on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 12:30 PM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 13th at St. Mark's Catholic Community. The services are closed to the public, please join the family virtually at StMarksBoise.org. To read the obituary and leave remembrances for Ava's family please visit Ava's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Rosary
12:30 - 01:00 PM
St. Mark’s Catholic Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved