Sawyer, Ava Louise, 15, of Boise, went to Heaven on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 12:30 PM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 13th at St. Mark's Catholic Community. The services are closed to the public, please join the family virtually at StMarksBoise.org. To read the obituary and leave remembrances for Ava's family please visit Ava's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 13, 2020.