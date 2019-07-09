Barbara A. McCulloch

1932 ~ 2019

Barbara A McCulloch, 87, passed away on July 3, 2019 in her home at Grace Assisted Living. She was born in Janesville, WI to Chester and Stella Brown in 1932. She was of Catholic faith and attended St. Patrick's Catholic school from 1937-1947 and graduated from Janesville High school in 1951.

She married Rodney McCulloch in 1960, and had two daughters, Kim and Kris. She moved to Boise, Idaho in 1973 with her family and lived in Boise the remainder of her life. She worked at Albertsons General Office from 1975-1997 and then continued to work at Global Travel from 1997-2005. After she retired Barb volunteered at Our Lady of the Rosary and St. Vincent De Paul, which she enjoyed.

She is preceded in death by husband Rodney McCulloch, brother Chester Brown and parents Chester and Stella Brown. She is survived by her Children Kim and Kris, son-in-laws Ed Villamor and Tom Lofland, respectively. Grandchildren Jordan Villamor, Marissa Villamor, Katelyn (John) Baranco and Mathew Lofland. Her Great Grandchild Scotlyn Baranco. Her Brother Gene (Jean) Brown and many nieces and nephews from Wisconsin.

Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of the Rosary on Wednesday July 10, 2019 @ 11:00 AM. A Rosary Prayer will be held prior to Mass and a reception will be held after the services.Thank you to Grace Assisted Living, Keystone Health and Horizon Health for taking very great care of Barb. Donations can be made to The Martha's and the Mary's (Our Lady of the Rosary) or St. Vincent De Paul.

Barb will be greatly missed by many! Published in Idaho Statesman on July 9, 2019