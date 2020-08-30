Barbara Ann Gerke Johnson Fehlman

1937 ~ 2020

Barbara Ann Gerke Johnson Fehlman our beloved mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thurman "Lee" Johnson; second husband, Glenn Fehlman; parents, August and Lorena Gerke; brother, Jim Gerke and her 4-legged kids Fluffy and Zeke.

She is survived by her 3 children, Crystal (Steve) Wyant, Clay (Mona) Johnson, Casey (Jill) Johnson; sister, Wanda (Lee) Ryan; 8 grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and friends who loved her dearly.

Those who knew Bobbi will always remember her loving heart.

The family would like to give a special "thank you" to her great granddaughter, Shyanne Brown and her partner Jared, for taking her to live with them and increasing her quality of life!

Arrangements were cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



