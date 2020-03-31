|
|
Barbara L. Cochrane
March 6, 1932 - March 24, 2020
Barbara Ruth Line Cochrane, born in Aberdeen, Idaho, on March 6, 1932; died at home in Melba, Idaho, on March 24, 2020. She was the eldest of 4 children of Milton and Pauline Line of Sterling, Idaho, a farming family. Barbara attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, where she met her husband of sixty-seven years, Frank Cochrane.
Barbara delivered mail for many years on a rural route in Meridian, Idaho, as well as sewing draperies, and owning her own business, B-Line Canvas. She and Frank traveled the world together enjoying many adventures. Their first and most memorable overseas adventure was with the US Agency for International Development, under the auspices of Columbia University. They traveled to East Africa with their five children to train indigenous teachers at Kigari Teacher Training College on the slopes of Mt. Kenya. Barbara participated as an epigrapher in deciphering ancient Mayan Hieroglyphics at the University of Texas and in Central America in the 1990's. Barbara was an avid crafter. She sewed many a garment and pieced numerous beautiful quilts. She was also a handweaver specializing in rag rugs. Barbara loved to garden, growing flowers, producing vegetables and fruit to feed her family and numerous friends and neighbors.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Pauline Line, and her granddaughter, Megan Getrum. Barbara is survived by her husband, Frank Cochrane, three brothers; Richard Line (Idaho), William Line (Oregon), and Ted Line(California); her five children and their spouses; Diane (Leonard) Getrum of Texas, Vicki (Bill) Steigner of Washington, Amy (Jay) Sweeney of Alaska, Milton (Debbie) Cochrane of Idaho, and Kiva (George) Purkett of Washington. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Barbara Cochrane was an avid birder and naturalist. A memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to: The National Audubon Society or Cornell University Birding Program.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020