Barbara Jean Conway
May 29, 2019
Barbara Jean Conway, 73, of Elko, Nevada, formerly of Boise, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep on May 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Gertrude Adkins of Council Bluffs, IA, and her beloved husband, Harold G. Conway of Flat River, Missouri. Barbara was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed camping, fishing and the great outdoors. She was a farm girl at heart and gardened throughout her life. She enjoyed many hobbies including painting, pottery and crocheting. She was a great lover of garage sales, pork tenderloin sandwiches, and Texas Hold'em. Survivors include her two children, Walter H. Conway of Nevada, and Ginger L. Guilfoyle of Nebraska; and two grandsons, Wyatt Conway and Morgan Conway. She leaves behind numerous loving family and friends. Barbara requested that no services be held. Donations in remembrance of Barbara J. Conway may be made to Visiting Nurse Association, 12565 West Center Road, Ste. 100, Omaha, NE 68144. Arrangements by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 7, 2019
