|
|
Barbara Elizabeth Blum Hoyne
December 24, 1942- October 13, 2019
Peacefully passed away on October 13, 2019 at St.Luke's Hospital in Boise, ID at the age of 76. Barbara was born in Oakland, CA on December 24, 1942 and was the only child of Lawrence and Marion Blum. She graduated from Acalanes High School in Lafayette, Ca and attended Diablo College. She married John M. Hoyne on February 6, 1965 at Corpus Christi Church in Piedmont, CA. Barbara lived in Oakland, CA from 1965-1970, Gatun, Panama from 1970-1978, Incline Village from 1978-1981, Aberdeen, WA from 1981-2000 and Boise, ID from 2000 - present.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence Vincent and Marion Josephine Blum and daughter Elizabeth Anne Hoyne.
Barbara was very active in her community and never met a stranger. She enjoyed the friendships she made through the LeBois Miata Club, Welcome Club, Monday Night Dinner Group, volunteering at the Morrison Center, Bunco and Farkle group and was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church attending St. Johns in Boise. She loved to travel, visiting at least 57 countries. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and wonderful friend to many throughout her life. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband John M. Hoyne of Boise, ID and two sons Lawrence Hoyne (Christine) of Rolling Hills Estates, CA and John C. Hoyne (Donna) of Boise, ID. She was very proud of her five grandchildren, Harrison and Hudson Hoyne of Boise, ID and Thomas, Katherine and Charlotte Hoyne of Rolling Hills Estates, CA. She has two cousins, Janet Boscovich of Danville, CA and Michael Oakey of Walnut Creek,CA.
There will be a Celebration of Life open house held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Louie's Pizza and Italian Restaurant from 1:00 -4:00pm located at 2500 E Fairview Ave, Meridian, ID 83642.
Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho. www.bowmanfuneral.com<http://www.bowmanfuneral.com> 208-853-3131
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 25, 2019