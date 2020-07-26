Barbara E. Withers
2/16/1953 to 7/22/2020
Barb (Lewis) Withers passed away surrounded by family after a courageous 11-year battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. Barb was born in Eugene, Oregon to Richard & Lela (Ott) Lewis. She was one of eight children, and proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Richard, Ray, & Steve. Barb married Jeff Withers in 1978, and this was their 42 year together. Barb is survived by her husband, Jeff & her children Laura (John) Dooley, Kail (Laura) Withers, and stepchildren Aaron (Anissa) Withers & Jolena Jafri. She is also survived by her Sisters Sheila Peterman, Cynthia Talaga, and brothers Perry (Rose), & John, plus seven grandchildren & (2) great grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. At the time of her passing Barb & Jeff were living in Canyon Lake, Texas. Just one of many places they lived during their time together which took them to the Oregon Coast, Portland, Boise, Seattle, Alaska, and California. Barb was amateur horticulturist, and there were always 50 plus house plants in their home, and many more outdoors. She also loved dance, and taught classes in jazzercise & fitness training at the Newport Bay Club when they lived in Newport Oregon. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed a wide variety of books, with her favorite authors, being Steven King, Dean Koontz, John Grisham and many more. Her book collection exceeds 200 novels. Her other loves in life were her pets, which included both cats & dogs, and her Porsche, which Jeff never got to drive, and shopping, especially at Nordstrom's. There is a Shakespearean saying from Macbeth "and though she be but Little..she is Fierce". Barb was fierce in her beliefs, her love for her family, and fierce in her fight with cancer. The family will have a Remembrance in Boise, Idaho this fall, where she attended Boise High and graduated in 1971. The family request in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the American Cancer Society