Barbara "Bobbie" Hardy Harker
1948 ~ 2020
A grand mum has left the earth, ascending to her heavenly glory on August 12, 2020 to rejoin her twin sister, Judy, who died of Leukemia when only 3 years old. Bobbie and Judy were born December 16, 1943 in Boise, Idaho to parents Earl and LaVane Hardy. Their sister, Anita Kay, was born December 21, 1948. Bobbie graduated Borah High School in 1962 and graduated Brigham Young University with interests in Education, Psychology, and English. Due to her desire to be of help to those who needed her most, she spent her early professional career as a social worker. She served people in this way as she put her husband through law school, but later, she dedicated her life to caring for her family as matriarch.
Bobbie was an adventurer with a thirst for knowledge that led her on many paths throughout her life. One could find her scrounging through the desert looking for rocks, Native American relics and hieroglyphics or canoeing and kayaking down streams and rivers. She taught survival classes in her church, teaching how to forage, cook without a stove, and other fundamental things to stay alive. She loved to read and had an interest in history, politics, Aramaic and other languages, and world religions. Cooking was a special love for Bobbie. She loved cooking from recipes from many diverse cultures and sharing her dishes with friends and family. When Bobbie hosted a party, there had to be a theme. It gave her great joy to transform her home and dress her guests in costumes, causing much laughter and silliness. Her great sense of humor was delightful, and to her friends, it was a beloved quality. Bobbie loved dancing, and in her youth was drawn to ballet…and she had the calves to prove it.
She was privileged to oversee and help care for her mother who had Parkinson's Disease for many years, bringing much love and laughter to the situation. Bobbie was no stranger to illness herself, but despite this, she had a zest for life and made do with what she had. Discovering late stage cancer last year, she faced it with courage, strength, and eventually brave surrender.
Most importantly, Bobbie loved her sons, Daniel and Eric, and their families, supporting them in life's endeavors. She looked forward to having them visit her and loved traveling with them; showing them around the places she loved in Oregon and exploring old family homes in Canada. She loved hiking with them and swimming the rivers of Oregon, Utah, and Idaho. She is thrilled to see her grandchildren share her love of the outdoors, animals, and the beauty of life in all its forms, including fine cuisines, music, dance, art, sports, and the written word.
Being a spiritual person, Bobbie looked forward to her reunion with the Savior. Her love for Jesus Christ was lifelong. Bobbie loved serving those in need. She cooked many meals, was a shoulder to lean on, and she visited those in need. Her giving was returned by her church family who lovingly and wholeheartedly took care of her emotional and spiritual support, as well as making sure she made all of her medical appointments and received the medical care she needed.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lavane Hardy, her twin Judy, and her husband John Ray Harker III. She is survived by her sons Eric (Amy Allyn) and Daniel (Rebecca); grandchildren Zach, Gwen and Jane; sister Anita Kay Hardy (Gregory Kaslo); Aunt and Uncle Carlene and Marvin Laub, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Services will be livestreamed and can be accessed on Barbara's tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com
. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Heber City Cemetery, Heber City, UT.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or a charity of your choice
