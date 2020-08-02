Barbara Jean Davis

October 04,1935 - July 21, 2020

Barbara Jean Davis, 84, born October 04, 1935 in Ontario, OR to Karl and Geneva Baker.

Barbara spent her youth in Parma ID, later attending the nursing program at what was once, Boise Junior College. While in the nursing program Barbara met the love of her life, John R. Davis, while he was home on leave from the Air Force. They married soon after in 1954, moving to Cheyenne Wyoming. There, they had their first child, a son, James (Randy). John and Barbara moved to Boise and then onto Ontario where they welcomed two daughters Pamela (Suzie) and Judy. After raising their family in Nyssa, OR from 1959-1975, they moved to a cabin they built along the river in Yellow Pine, ID. Where they lived on and off until 2015 were they finally settled in Boise. While in Yellow Pine, Barbara loved spending time snowmobiling, socializing and exploring. Barbara raced cars in the Power-Puff. Barbara always had a smile, kind heart, and quick wit about her. She was loved and loved well.

Barbara is proceeded in death by her father, Karl Baker, and mother Geneva Baker. She is survived by her husband Johnny, and their three children; Randy his wife Mary Jean and their 6 children, Suzie, her husband Luis and their 3 children, Judy and her husband Steve and her 2 kids and 1 step-daughter. Barbara also leaves behind 23 great grand children, her sister Bonnie and her husband Leon, and family.



