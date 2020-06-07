Barbara Hopkins Kirkpatrick1923 - 2020Barbara Hopkins Kirkpatrick, 96, of Boise, passed away on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at a local care facility of natural causes. She passed away on her mother's birthday.Barbara was born November 4th, 1923 at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho. She was the daughter of Hazel Kimes Hopkins and Edward Darrell Hopkins. She attended school in Boise at Garfield and Roosevelt Elementary, Boise Junior High School (now North Jr. High) and graduated from Boise High School in 1941.Barbara grew up in the Collister area and Boise's East End and had fond childhood memories with her brother, Dr. Edward (Bud) Hopkins Jr. and her sister Virginia Hopkins Hall. Their house was located on E. Jefferson street just around the corner from the Roosevelt Market. They rode their bikes all over Boise in every type of weather. Bud often recalls that Barbara would take care of him, constantly correct his grammar, and bought him his first suit. Barbara and her girlfriends attended the Baptist Youth Organization (B.Y.O.), at the First Baptist Church. Several of the girls were close friends throughout their lives and would get together every month for lunch. It was at B.Y.O. where she met Burl Kirkpatrick. After attending George Fox College and spending World War II in the Army headquartered at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Burl Kirkpatrick asked Barbara for her hand in marriage. They were married in the First Baptist Church on August 13, 1949. Barbara worked for the Office of Price Administration and later the Veterans Administration.They bought a house on Robertson Dr. and in a few years had a son, John Hopkins Kirkpatrick. Barbara and Burl were active in several groups and the lifelong friends they made were a great source of joy and entertainment. Barbara was a full-time homemaker and she had her hands full with little Johnny. Barbara and Burl traveled to many locations for Elk's Club functions and had busy social calendars. They were a perfect match and two of the best parents a son could ask for.Later Barbara and Burl were full time caregivers for her mother and then Barbara was a devoted caregiver to Burl.Barbara thought the sun came up with her grandchildren, Jack and Claire and her daughter-in- law, Carrie. She looked forward to Sunday dinners with the family and the dogs who she constantly fed under the table. She loved her yard and her beautiful flowers, Lawrence Welk, the Sizzler and especially her grandkids.Barbara could be tough as nails and in her later years survived many ailments that would have ended a normal person. Even as her body began to wear out, she was able to visit with her family up to her last day.Lastly, the family would like to thank Barbara's wonderful neighbors who for years mowed her lawn, put her garbage cans out, painted her fence, irrigated her lawn, styled her hair and watched out for her wellbeing. Ralph, Eric, Robert, Phil, Teresa and many others helped her continue to live in her house as she got older. We would also like to thank her brother Bud for his devoted support and love he gave throughout her life.Survivors include brother, Dr. Edward D. Hopkins Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina: son and daughter in law, John H. and Carrie Kirkpatrick; grandchildren, Claire and John Jr. (Jack) Kirkpatrick, all of Boise, Idaho; nieces and nephews, Karen Hall of Seattle, WA, David Hall of Ballwin, MO, Anne Hopkins Kissam and Elizabeth Hopkins Walker of Columbia, SC and Lee Hopkins Boyd of Murrells Inlet, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and sister.A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 2PM at Morris Hill Cemetery. The Reverend Mark Traylor will officiate. Everyone who feels comfortable is invited to attend.We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date when conditions permit.Call John Kirkpatrick for directions– 208-724-9548. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.