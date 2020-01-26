|
Barbara L. Loftus
1929 - 2020
Barbara passed away on January 20, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life.
Barbara was born to Robert and Geneva Pendley the oldest daughter, of five children. She spent the first four decades of her life in Washington State where she married a handsome neighborhood boy William Loftus. They moved to Boise with their five children in 1964. Barbara never met a stranger. She lead a very active life, a member of many clubs and an avid bridge player. Barbara loved to read and was often seen with a book in her hand listening to music.
Barb is survived by her five children their spouses, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren along with two sisters, many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband William Loftus a brother Warren and her sister Grace.
Per her request, there will be no service. The family thanks Hospice for their help and guidance. Memorial donation can be made to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020