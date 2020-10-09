1/1
Barbara Louise Schreiner
1931 - 2020
Barbara L. Schreiner
May 1, 1931 - September 14, 2020
Barbara L. Schreiner, 89, of Peoria, AZ (formerly Garden Valley, ID), passed away at 9:06 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care at Arrowhead in Glendale, AZ. She was a Junior/Senior High School Math teacher and with her husband, Louis I. Schreiner, owned and operated I & L Business Services in Garden Valley, ID for 10 years.
Survivors include her three sons, James L. (Cynthia) Schreiner of Lake Jackson, TX, Jerome R. (Kelly) Schreiner of Fort Worth, TX and Robert A. Schreiner of Phoenix, AZ; four grandchildren, Melissa R. Schreiner, Jordan L. Schreiner, Alec C. Schreiner and Andrew J. Schreiner; one great-grandson, Edan L. Banovich; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis, two sons, Richard L. Schreiner and John T. Schreiner, and a brother.
Visitation will be from noon until 4:00 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home in Burlington, IA.
The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Barbara Schreiner will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Burlington, IA. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Facebook page for Divine Mercy Parish (see the obituary for Barbara Schreiner at prughfuneral.com for details).

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
October 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 6, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
