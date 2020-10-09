Barbara L. Schreiner
May 1, 1931 - September 14, 2020
Barbara L. Schreiner, 89, of Peoria, AZ (formerly Garden Valley, ID), passed away at 9:06 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care at Arrowhead in Glendale, AZ. She was a Junior/Senior High School Math teacher and with her husband, Louis I. Schreiner, owned and operated I & L Business Services in Garden Valley, ID for 10 years.
Survivors include her three sons, James L. (Cynthia) Schreiner of Lake Jackson, TX, Jerome R. (Kelly) Schreiner of Fort Worth, TX and Robert A. Schreiner of Phoenix, AZ; four grandchildren, Melissa R. Schreiner, Jordan L. Schreiner, Alec C. Schreiner and Andrew J. Schreiner; one great-grandson, Edan L. Banovich; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis, two sons, Richard L. Schreiner and John T. Schreiner, and a brother.
Visitation will be from noon until 4:00 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home in Burlington, IA.
The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Barbara Schreiner will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Burlington, IA. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Facebook page for Divine Mercy Parish (see the obituary for Barbara Schreiner at prughfuneral.com
for details).