Barbara Lynn Layman
1965 - 2019
Barbara Lynn Layman, age 54, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 10, 2019, after a courageous battle against Glioblastoma. She was born July 27, 1965, in Alameda, California to Robert Holton and Janice Foley. She married her best friend and love of her life, Les Layman on September 12, 1992, in Port Orchard, Washington.
Barbara attended Olympic High School, graduating in 1983. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Washington University in 1987 and a Bachelor of Arts and Education degree from Eastern Washington University in 1991.
Barbara and Les moved to Idaho in 1992 and welcomed their first child, Shane, in 1996 and Madeline in 2001. She worked for different companies during her stay in Idaho but found the job she loved with the Department of Justice in 2014 as a Supervisory Criminal Legal Assistant. She felt she was part of a group that was making a difference in Idaho and looked forward to going to work every day.
Barbara was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved watching each of them play sports. Falling in love with both baseball and softball. She loved going to movies and visiting with family and friends. Barbara adored her husband Les and the time they spent making memories together.
Barbara was a very caring and thoughtful person, always finding the good in people. She was bold, passionate, and honest. She had a way of letting you know what was on her mind. Barbara had a witty sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Her beautiful smile lit up every room. She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all.
Barbara is preceded in death by her loving mother Janice Foley.
Barbara is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, Les Layman; her son, Shane Layman, and daughter, Madeline Layman; her sisters, Nancy Chu and Polly Holton; and her father, Robert Holton.
The family would like to thank all the great people at St. Luke's Hospital and Mountain States Tumor Institute that did a tremendous job taking care of Barbara. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Sara and Kate from Keystone Hospice who helped keep Barbara comfortable at the end and became a part of the family.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, September 14th, 2019, between 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Kleiner Park A4 Shelter, 1900 N Records Ave, Meridian Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 27, 2019