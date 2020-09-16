1/1
Barbara Lynn Slagle
1953 - 2020
Barbara Lynn Jamison Slagle passed away on September 12, 2020 at 10:27 am. Barbara was born November 4, 1953 to Raymond Jamison and Rita Meeks Jamison.
Barbara graduated high school from Lakeland High School in Rathdrum, Idaho. She attended NIC in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Barbara moved to Boise, and worked for First Security Bank and the Idaho State Tax Commission. She then moved to Meridian, where she worked for the Meridian Quick Response Unit, Ada County Paramedics until 1991, and then worked for the Idaho State Police until she retired in 2014.
She was known as Mom to every neighborhood kid she met through her own children. She was always giving of herself, and doing for others. She will be missed by everyone that had the opportunity to meet her.
She is survived by her mother, Rita Scott of Kuna; husband, Dave Slagle of Kuna; sister, Deborah and her husband, Don Lyons of Nampa, Idaho; daughter, Merinda and her husband, Richard Quinby and their children of Fayetteville, North Carolina; sons: Joshua Gempler and his daughter, Troy and his wife, Crystal Gempler and their children of Kuna and Chip Slagle of Boise; daughter, Heather and her husband, Mike Frachel of Bristol Virginia; niece, Katrina and her husband, Angel Alva and their children, and nephew, James Bourland of Nampa.
A celebration of life gathering will be held outside at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September. 19th at 1741 N. Veridian Ave. in Kuna. Remembrances may be left for the family on Barbara's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation in Meridian.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
