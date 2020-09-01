Barbara Mae Strickfaden
1939-2020
On Friday, August 28, 2020, Barbara Mae Strickfaden died peacefully at her daughter's home, surrounded by family and in the loving thoughts of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara was born in Jerome, Idaho, on June 3, 1939, and as a young child moved to Salmon, Idaho, with her parents, Ronald and Mae Burke, where she graduated from high school. After studying at the University of Idaho, Barbara became deeply involved in state politics, working for many years for Senator Dean Summers and Vern Brassey, and supporting Idaho's Republican Party in a variety of ways. She completed her career as state director for Senator James Risch. Over the course of her accomplished professional life, she was head of the Conventions and Visitors' Bureau for Coeur d'Alene, and worked closely with the Hagadone Hospitality Company to advance tourism in North Idaho. Barbara worked for ten years as the executive director of the Idaho Bankers' Association, and was the first woman in the nation to serve as executive director of the American Bankers' Association.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of over thirty years, Edwin Strickfaden, who she missed every day. Barbara and Ed were often found in their lush garden in Salmon or on one of the many rivers of Idaho, rafting and camping with their favorite friends. Barbara loved to cook, and everyone was delightfully filled up with her pots of beef stew, sourdough pancakes, her home canned pepper hash, and so many other "Nana" recipes. She was a stylish dresser head-to-toe, was famous for her neighborhood "come as you are" parties, and adored traveling to New York to see Broadway musicals.
Barbara's parents, Ronald and Mae Burke, owned the Recorder Herald newspaper in Salmon, Idaho, so Barbara grew up deeply engaged in the news and community events and activities. Later, she was a busy volunteer mother at her children's schools, a devoted member of Jaycees, and other organizations. She filled twenty-five hours in every twenty-four hour day.
Barbara was also preceded in death by her beloved grandson Cody Gwartney. She is survived by five children, Debra Gwartney (Barry Lopez), Cynthia Sundvik (Gary Sundvik), Ron Gwartney (Lou Anne Gwartney), Rebecca McKenna (Mike McKenna), and John Robert Gwartney (Cori Gwartney), two step-children, Cary Seale (Tom Seale), and Evan Strickfaden (Courtney Strickfaden), as well as grandchildren Amanda Mae, Stephanie, Mary, Mollie, Anne, Michael, Lilly, Amy, Tjaden, James, Zach, Taylor, Ethan, Alycia, Victoria, Juan, Emily, Josh, Kaci, and Cami. Her great-grandchildren, Owen, Ezabelle, Harry, Ryder, and Taydin were blessed to know their Nana.
Barbara's husband Ed served the state of Idaho for many years as a state police officer, eventually appointed by the governor to the position of Colonel. Barbara was immensely proud of this accomplishment and so, in lieu of flowers, she has requested donations to support the efforts of the Idaho State Police Officers' Association. Barbara's lifelong interest in politics and deep patriotism made her an avid campaigner and decades-long precinct polling chairman. She would never miss a chance to exercise her right to cast a ballot. In honor of her life, please vote.
Due to current restrictions, Barbara's memorial service will include only a small gathering of family on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 a.m. However, all are invited to live stream the service—we warmly welcome you to celebrate our mother's life. Please join us by clicking on a link on the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Home website: aldenwaggoner.com