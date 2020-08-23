Barbara McIntosh Schmidt1926 - 2020Barbara McIntosh Schmidt, 94, of Boise, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home of natural causes. She had a gentle, loving spirit that endeared her to everyone she met.Barbara was born on July 4, 1926 in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of R.A. McIntosh and Marie (Miller) McIntosh. She was proud to be a 4th generation Boisean. Her great grandparents came to Boise in a covered wagon in the 1800's and settled in the area of what is now Gary Lane. She attended Pierce Park Grade School and then St. Theresa Academy, which was run by the sisters of the Holy Cross who also ran St. Alphonsus Hospital. She then went on to attend and graduate from St. Alphonsus School of Nursing with a degree as a Registered Nurse. She practiced as a surgical nurse at Cedars of Lebanon in Los Angeles CA after graduation.On November 5, 1949 Barbara married Bernard N. Schmidt, also from Boise, in Glendale CA. They lived in Hollywood CA, Twin Falls ID and Boise. They traveled extensively throughout the country and around the world, having many wonderful adventures together.Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Schmidt) Graham of Boise; her son, Kent Schmidt (and wife Christene) of Twin Falls, her grandchildren J. Sean Graham, Jim Schmidt and Jessica (Schmidt) Yergensen; and 4 great grandchildren. They were the greatest joys in her life. She was preceded in death by her brother Gene, her parents, and her husband Bernard on July 14, 2005.At her request no services will be held. Her urn will be placed with her family at Dry Creek Cemetery. Cremation is under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Barbara requested that in lieu of flowers, any that wished to do so could make a memorial donation in her honor to the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird St, Boise ID 83709. She is sorely missed!