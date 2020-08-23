1/2
Barbara Marie Schmidt
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara McIntosh Schmidt
1926 - 2020
Barbara McIntosh Schmidt, 94, of Boise, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home of natural causes. She had a gentle, loving spirit that endeared her to everyone she met.
Barbara was born on July 4, 1926 in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of R.A. McIntosh and Marie (Miller) McIntosh. She was proud to be a 4th generation Boisean. Her great grandparents came to Boise in a covered wagon in the 1800's and settled in the area of what is now Gary Lane. She attended Pierce Park Grade School and then St. Theresa Academy, which was run by the sisters of the Holy Cross who also ran St. Alphonsus Hospital. She then went on to attend and graduate from St. Alphonsus School of Nursing with a degree as a Registered Nurse. She practiced as a surgical nurse at Cedars of Lebanon in Los Angeles CA after graduation.
On November 5, 1949 Barbara married Bernard N. Schmidt, also from Boise, in Glendale CA. They lived in Hollywood CA, Twin Falls ID and Boise. They traveled extensively throughout the country and around the world, having many wonderful adventures together.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Schmidt) Graham of Boise; her son, Kent Schmidt (and wife Christene) of Twin Falls, her grandchildren J. Sean Graham, Jim Schmidt and Jessica (Schmidt) Yergensen; and 4 great grandchildren. They were the greatest joys in her life. She was preceded in death by her brother Gene, her parents, and her husband Bernard on July 14, 2005.
At her request no services will be held. Her urn will be placed with her family at Dry Creek Cemetery. Cremation is under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Barbara requested that in lieu of flowers, any that wished to do so could make a memorial donation in her honor to the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird St, Boise ID 83709. She is sorely missed!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved