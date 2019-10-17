|
Barbara Phillips
Barbara Rea Phillips of Boise passed away on Tuesday, October 15. She was born April 24, 1934 in Kuna, Idaho to Barton and Laura Rea, spent her youth in Kuna and enjoyed the simple life of a small town girl. Barb graduated from Kuna High, moved to Boise to study elementary education at Boise Junior College and met Gordon Phillips. She was so excited because he was "tall enough". Barb and Gordon married on August 8, 1954 and later welcomed three children to their family, Rick, Mike and Nan.
Barb taught elementary school in Boise for 35 years. She enjoyed the relationships with her fellow teachers and administrators, but most of all loved knowing she made a difference in a child's life.
Barb was widowed in 1985 when Gordon passed away. The retired life she had imagined was not to be, but she put her independent spirit in gear and moved forward with gusto. Barb enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, lunch with the Retired Educators and Kuna Class of '52, reading, crossword puzzles and sports on TV, particularly BSU football and basketball and the Cubs. Barb was a true blue Bronco!
Barb lived life to the fullest and loved spending time with those she loved. She was a nurturer, had a quick wit and a ready smile. Her lasagna recipe is legendary and she was always looking forward to having chicken. She was an amazing woman who teamed with an extraordinary man to make the world a better place for the lives they touched.
Barb is survived by her three kids Rick, Mike (Sue) and Nan, grandsons Tim and Nick, sister Dorothy Gibson (Jim), sister in law Maggie Rea and brother in law Boyd Green as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Idaho Humane Society or Boise State University Foundation in Barb's name. A celebration of life is planned for 2:00 pm on Friday, October 18 at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Wear your favorite BSU shirt and celebrate the life of Barb!
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019