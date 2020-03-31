Home

Barbara "Spieler" Potter


1939 - 2020
Barbara "Spieler" Potter Obituary
Barbara 'Spieler' Potter
1939 - 2020
Barbara 'Spieler' Potter, 80, of Boise, ID, passed away the evening of March 27, 2020, after a brief illness. Born Barbara Jeraline Montrose, she was born on September 6, 1939, in Kingsport, TN, to Anthony Montrose of Italy and Celia Florence Ennis Craig of Virginia. Barbara was a trailblazer and an independent woman before her time - as a young mother, she established her first business by the age of 30 and owned several after, including a restaurant named HobnNob and a antique store named Lesboi Doll Emporium. Barbara also drove school bus for Boise schools for nearly 15 years. She was very proud to work with local children, and she made many life long friends in the process. One of Barbara's closest friends was Kay - the two shared birthdays and were inseparable, life-long friends. Barbara was also a devout member of the LDS church; throughout the last years of her life, its members would often pay her a visit. Barbara also enjoyed collecting antiques as a hobby, and she was proud of the unique treasures which she accumulated throughout her life. She was also passionate about her family and about spending time with the people who were fortunate enough to call her a friend. Barbara is survived by her sons Paul and Michael, as well as her 6 grandchildren: Jessica, Matthew, Henry, Mary, Christopher, and Karena. Barbara is now in heaven with her late son Daniel who passed in early 2016, and Daniel's father Stanley. She will be greatly missed by all who ever met her and had the honor of having her in their lives.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, please call for login information.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Barbara's family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020
