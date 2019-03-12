Home

Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
Dry Creek Cemetery
Barbara Sloat Olson


1939 - 2019
Barbara Sloat Olson Obituary
Barbara Sloat Olson
May 2, 1939 - November 12, 2018
Barbara Olson, 79, of Eugene Oregon passed away on November 12, 2018.

Ms. Olson was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Olson, and her parents Ruth Marriot and Robert Sloat. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Gary Heeszel; two grandsons, Evan and Andrew Heeszel; her siblings, Midge Moglia, Jane Lavin and Warren Sloat; and many dear friends.

Ms. Olson was an Elementary School Counselor in the Meridian School District.

A burial service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 3:30pm at Dry Creek Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 12, 2019
