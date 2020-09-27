Barbara "Bobbie" Lee Strahler
July 31, 1937-September 17, 2020
On a very hot July 31, 1937, my mother, Norma Hartman and father, Ernest Scheer, greeted their daughter, me, Barbara (Bobbie) Lee Scheer. Mom and I lived with her parents, Adeline and Guy Hartman. Gram and Gramp were the best of grandparents and being their first grandchild, I must admit, I was spoiled, and I still miss them.
Mom met a gentle, steady gentleman, George Wassler and when I was three years old, they wed, and we became a family. I took his name and became Barbara Wassler. He was a wonderful stepfather. We were baptized in the Catholic Church and I entered the first grade in St. Teresa's Academy—graduating in 1955.
Three beautiful children came into my life, Christine Ann in 1956, Louis Andrew in 1957, and Karen Marie in 1958. They have been "over-the-moon" blessings for their mother. I worked for the Ada County Assessor for six years and in 1966, my marriage to Robert Strahler made our lives complete and later I became a stay-at-home mom, sewing clothes, baking, and enjoying family. Bob and I have enjoyed membership in a Jeep Club, classic car club, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles over the years. We hunted, fished, and camped with the kids in the great Idaho mountains. Now our old motorhome and an ATV get us around those great areas.
Our fantastic, loveable daughters treated us to a 50th Anniversary with a coastal gathering, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. It was a magical time filled with joy, love, and fun. 3 children, Christine Strahler/Langhorst (Heather and Charlie), son Louis and his wife, Dana Strahler (Tia and Andrew), and Karen Strahler and Brent Bungard (Chelsea and Kyle) and 8 great grandchildren. I've been known as "Grammy" and "Gmy". I had the joy of traveling to Alaska to see Louis and his family with my brother Chuck Scheer (Pam Scheer) and the great pleasure of reconnecting with my sister, Pam Ferrara (Bill Ferrara). I have loved and been loved. This family has always carried my love and will forever.
My tenacious nature pulled me through medical problems and cancer many times. Bob has been the best mate for life, and we have taken care of each other through good and bad times as promised years ago.
They all helped give me a great run for life—the Lord calls and I must follow, close your eyes, I am there- "in all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." – Maya Angelou
A service will be held in Bobbie's honor Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 am with a reception to follow at Our Lady of the Rosary, 1500 E. Wright St., Boise, ID 83706.
