Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel
1205 West Bannock Street
Boise, ID 83702
(208) 343-6493
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sisk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Sue Sisk


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Sue Sisk Obituary
Betty Sue Sisk
1936 ~ 2020
Betty Sue Sisk died January 1, 2020 at a local care facility. Betty was born Betty Sue Holcombe in Kilgore, Texas to Andrew Lawrence and Esther Holcombe on April 29,1936. During her teen years the family moved to Southern California where Betty met and married Donald George Worthington while he was serving in the US Navy. The couple settled in Cascade, Idaho, later moving to Weiser and then Boise. During their marriage they had three children; Donald Lawrence, Merrily Sue, and Natalie Beth. After separating from Don, Betty later met and married William Sisk. Betty worked for the City of Boise in the Utility Billing Department for many years, retiring in 1996. After retirement Betty and Bill lived in La Pine, Oregon and Hagerman, Idaho before returning to Boise where they were later divorced. Betty is survived by her son, Donald Lawrence Worthington and his wife Kathy of Boise, her daughters Merrily Worthington and Natalie Noel of Boise. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -