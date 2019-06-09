Services Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel 8209 Fairview Ave. Boise , ID 83704 208-322-2998 Service 4:00 PM Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Barlow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Yvonne Barlow

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Barbara Yvonne Barlow

June 26, 1936 - May 26, 2019

On 26 of May 2019, Barbara Yvonne Barlow of Meridian, Idaho, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away. Born June 26, 1936 to parents Bertha Morgan and Earl A. Rose of Colorado Springs, Colorado, she was the third of five children. As a young child, Barbara moved with her family to Boise, Idaho where she attended North Jr. High and graduated from Boise High School. She attended Boise Junior College briefly and then College of Idaho in Caldwell for her certificate as a Records Specialist.

While working in Colorado, she attended a USO dance at Fort Lowry Air Force Base with her roommate, and it was there she met the love of her life, her husband and lifelong dance partner, Clark Francis Barlow, Jr. The couple married on December 31, 1957. Barbara loved to say she picked New Year's Eve so Clark would never forget their anniversary. The couple then moved to Syracuse, NY where they welcomed their first child, Pamela in 1959. In 1960 Barbara returned with her new family to Boise, and in 1961, the family welcomed their second daughter, Brenda.

Over three decades, Barbara worked in the medical records department with Mountain StatesTumor Institute (MSTI) and St. Luke's Hospital, as well as Boise Cascade in their legal records department. Once retired, she and Clark spent their free time at the family cabin Clark built in Lowman, Idaho at Ten Ax Ranch. In 2001, they sold their long-time home on the Boise Bench and moved to "the Cabin" year-round. In 2010, Barbara returned to the city life and settled with Clark in Meridian when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, where she cared for him until his passing in 2014.

Barbara and her family were faithful members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in downtown Boise, and most recently she was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in West Boise. She enjoyed a variety of social activities with her friends and neighbors, where she was always known to share a new joke or a funny story.

Barbara loved the outdoors and soaking up the sunshine while she gardened or watched her birds from her kitchen window. Her favorites, being the hummingbirds, would visit so regularly they would land on her hands. She also had a passion for college football. She watched every Boise State game and was constantly checking other scores during the commercials. Barbara and Clark enjoyed traveling the country and abroad, together or with family and friends. She visited all fifty states, the EU & UK several times, Scandinavia, the Baltics, the Caribbean, South America, Russia, the Mediterranean and Australia. Barbara continued her travels after Clark's passing, never slowing down. Most recently, she travelled to Australia in April to visit her newest great grandchild. She was not one to sit still for long.

Most of all, Barbara loved writing correspondence and keeping in touch with family near and far. If she had your address, you could no doubt expect to receive something for every major holiday and then some. She was known for hiding heaps of confetti in her greeting cards, which always made her grandkids laugh when she could coordinate it to the holiday! If you were lucky you might find a magazine article or newspaper clipping among the confetti.

Barbara's legacy will always be her love and dedication to her family and friends, her love of God and her faith, and her love of a good joke. As the matriarch, she was the family historian and keeper of traditions. She loved to play board games and cards of all kinds, passing that joy to the following generations. Many afternoons and evenings were spent learning new games or playing old favorites with 'our Gram' and then trying to best her! If you asked Clark, he would have told you that she was the best dance partner in the world, and they usually spent their anniversaries dancing the night away. If you ask her daughters, they will tell you of her love for family get-togethers and her hunger for reading and the latest crossword. If you ask her grandkids, they will tell you of her endless hugs and patience, butterfly kisses and grilled cheese sandwiches. And if you ask her great-grandkids, they will tell you about, and possibly demonstrate, her ability to blow raspberries right on their bellies.

It didn't take much to make her happy—a phone call, a card, a visit, or a kiss before saying good night. She lived to make our lives better and was proud of us. She will be missed immensely but we are so grateful to have had such a woman in our lives to lead, guide and walk beside us.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Clark; her parents; siblings Marian, Earl Jr., and Keith; and grandson Neely 'Davis' Butler, IV. She is survived by her brother, Dennis Rose (Carolyn) of Beaverton, Oregon; her beloved daughters, Pamela J Adamson (Brent) of Idaho City, Idaho and Brenda B Butler of Boise, Idaho; five of her grandchildren: Katherine Ruff (Brett), Jillian Johnson, Thomas Butler (Mary), Kent Johnson, and Ariel West (Kevin); and her seven great-grandchildren: Claire West, Cooper Ruff, Cora Butler, Thomas Butler Jr., Adilynn West, Owen Ruff and Alice Ruff, as well as nieces and nephews.

Friends and family of Barbara can say their goodbyes on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Boise, Idaho. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Life's Kitchen, Boise, Idaho; The Idaho Food Bank; The Idaho Veterans Garden, Caldwell, Idaho. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 9, 2019