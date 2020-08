Kelso, Barry, 70, of Boise, died on August 12, 2020 at home. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 26th, at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, August 27th at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Due to COVID guidelines, seating will be limited. For full obituary see www.aldenwaggoner.com