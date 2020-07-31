Barton Houmann Ballantyne
1936 ~ 2020
Barton Houmann Ballantyne was born on October 13, 1936 to Meta and James H Ballantyne IV. His Great Grandparents came to the USA from Scotland in 1863 and eventually settled in Ola, Idaho. His Mother's family came to the USA in 1901 from Denmark. Bart grew up on Ustick where the family had a dairy. He had one sibling Jim and the family of 4 ran the dairy.
Bart enjoyed the piano and had to decide whether to be become a concert pianist or an architect. He went to University of Cal Berkeley where he received his Bachelors degree in Architecture.
Bart continued in the Real Estate field the rest of this life and became a Broker.
He was active in the LGBT community and was part of the first Boise LGBT Community organization- simply called the Community Center.
In 1989 he met the love of his life, Raul Davila. They formed their union April 9, 1990 and were kindred souls the rest of his life. The business prospered with their dedication. They enjoyed the friendships made during these years.
Bart was a genuine loving person and was very social. He loved a good laugh and saw the silver lining in almost any situation. He could get a smile out of anyone. He was empathetic and could make a person feel better in a heartbeat.
Bart is survived by his soul mate Raul, his three daughters and spouses, Estefania and Tim, Melena and Joe, and Anna. He is survived by his grandchildren J Michael and Tessa Downs, Gabriel and Abigail Neef, Austin and Brooke Miller, his sister in law Mary Ballantyne and several nieces and nephews.
The Family would like to thank his compassionate medical team. For the full obituary and to leave condolences: www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
.