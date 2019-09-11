Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
112 N 9th Street
Payette, ID 83661
(208) 642-3333
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Rosedale Memorial Gardens
Payette, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Baker


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Baker Obituary
Baker, Beatrice "Bea" age 94, of Payette, Idaho, peacefully passed away August 31, 2019. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Rosedale Memorial Gardens, Payette with a Celebration of Life following at 3:00 p.m. at the R&L Event Center, 633 2nd Ave. S, Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Bea's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now