Baker, Beatrice "Bea" age 94, of Payette, Idaho, peacefully passed away August 31, 2019. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Rosedale Memorial Gardens, Payette with a Celebration of Life following at 3:00 p.m. at the R&L Event Center, 633 2nd Ave. S, Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Bea's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019