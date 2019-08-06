Home

1927 - 2019
Beatrice was sadly taken from this world on August 4, 2019. Bea was born on January 6, 1927, to Beatrice N. and Dennison (Den) Durfee. She spent her early years in Hagerman and graduated from Hagerman High School, as Salutatorian, in 1945. Also that year, she married her "catch of a lifetime" and "sweetie, Bill Cady," from age 6 until the last minute of her life, even though he passed away in 2003. Bea bore 5 children before she said, "enough." They are: Dale (Penny) Cady, Carolyn (Milt) Smith, William D. (Vicki) Cady Jr., Steven P. (Connie) Cady, and Richard Cady. They farmed from 1945 until 1962, when they started Servisoft Water Conditioning in Boise. Bea was the office manager until they sold and retired in 1989.
Beatrice is survived by her five children, 23 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Internment and graveside services will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery, 11am, on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Contributions can be made to the or the Hagerman American Legion.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 6, 2019
