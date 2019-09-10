|
Beatrice "Bea" Baker
1924 - 2019
Beatrice "Bea" Baker, age 94, of Payette, Idaho, peacefully passed away August 31, 2019. She was born on her family's farm at Chickasha, Oklahoma on September 16, 1924, one of Pleasant and Hazel Holcomb's eight children. During WWII, Bea worked in the shipyards in California as a welder and driving an ammunition truck. In 1946, she married Billy Baker. Together, they raised three daughters. Bea had a strong work ethic and always worked side-by-side with her husband and daughters as they traveled working the fruit harvest. The Bakers managed harvest crews for farmers in California, Washington, Idaho, and Montana. The family made their permanent home in the Treasure Valley in 1959 and worked for Ore-Ida. In the 1970s, the Bakers bought The Club in Payette. Later they sold it and purchased The Brunswick in Fruitland. Bea worked with her daughter and son-in-law at The Double Diamond in New Plymouth until she retired.
The Bakers loved having family close by. Many summers were spent with grandchildren and great grandchildren working in the family's large garden, canning, and raising farm animals. Bea always bragged on her family, being most proud of the work ethic she taught them.
Bea was an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Tribe and was proud of her Indian heritage. She was a Charter Member of the local Eagles Club. Bea helped start a local women's pool league in the 1970s and served as President of the league for several years. Bea enjoyed crocheting, creative needle work projects, and doing her word puzzle books.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Billy Baker; daughters, Patricia Baker and Judy Tucke; granddaughters, Gail Mordhorst and Kellie Crowley; son-in-law Brent Edwards; great-great grandson Carter Roundtree; and her siblings, Margaret, Mary, Sparrell, Plez, Reid, and Joe.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene (Terry) Adams and Joann Edwards of Payette; her brother, Santana "Butch" Holcomb of California; and her grandchildren: Julie Selves, Tamara Fife, Lynda Pollock, Jon Fife, Shawna Roundtree, Connie Hendon, Billy Tucke, Gary Mordhorst, and Brandi King and their families. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and especially by her many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Rosedale Memorial Gardens, Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Bea's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 10, 2019