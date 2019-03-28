Beatriz Tullos Guajardo

1950-2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Beatriz Lopez Guajardo announces her passing after a sudden heart attack, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beatriz was born on August 12, 1950 in Victoria, TX to Juan C. and Josefina Lopez. Beatriz is the fourth of 16 children; 10 brothers and 6 sisters. Beatriz will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Adolfo Guajardo, her daughters Marivel and Sam Lovato of Lubbock, TX, Beatrice and Derrick Hayhurst of Meridian, ID, Sophie Guajardo of Boise, ID and her son, Adolfo Jr. Guajardo of Boise, ID.

Beatriz will also be remembered by her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, whom she adored dearly; Cosme Jr., Alberto, Marco, Grace, Brianna, Alaina, Anela, Airyanni, Kaitlyn, Lejla and Carter. Beatriz will also forever be remembered by her brothers, sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A prayer service will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 7pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N Cloverdale Rd, Boise, ID 83713.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29 at 11am, also at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019