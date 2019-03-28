Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatriz Guajardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatriz Tullos Guajardo


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatriz Tullos Guajardo Obituary
Beatriz Tullos Guajardo
1950-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Beatriz Lopez Guajardo announces her passing after a sudden heart attack, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beatriz was born on August 12, 1950 in Victoria, TX to Juan C. and Josefina Lopez. Beatriz is the fourth of 16 children; 10 brothers and 6 sisters. Beatriz will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Adolfo Guajardo, her daughters Marivel and Sam Lovato of Lubbock, TX, Beatrice and Derrick Hayhurst of Meridian, ID, Sophie Guajardo of Boise, ID and her son, Adolfo Jr. Guajardo of Boise, ID.
Beatriz will also be remembered by her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, whom she adored dearly; Cosme Jr., Alberto, Marco, Grace, Brianna, Alaina, Anela, Airyanni, Kaitlyn, Lejla and Carter. Beatriz will also forever be remembered by her brothers, sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A prayer service will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 7pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N Cloverdale Rd, Boise, ID 83713.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29 at 11am, also at Cloverdale Funeral Home.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now