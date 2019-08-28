|
Beckham Bradly Bice
Beckham Bradly Bice, age 9, of Melba, ID passed away on August 24, 2019. He was born June 28, 2010 in Meridian, ID to Logan Bice and Allison Johansen Hoagland.
He is survived by his little brother, Brody Hoagland and parents Logan and Aubrey Bice, and Tanner and Allison Johansen Hoagland.
Beckham bravely endured a 22 month battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG, a terminal brain tumor. Beckham was surrounded by loved ones as he peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home. Beckham had an unbelievable support system consisting of: family, friends, medical professionals, the Melba school district, and numerous local organizations. He touched so many people through his journey with his example of strength, bravery, faith and love.
Beckham was a dinosaur expert and a superhero savant, who could always be found wearing a costume. He had so much personality and had so much love for everyone. He loved to dance, ride his bicycle, and dirt bike with his Grandpa Brad. He enjoyed camping, swimming, and observing the wildlife. He was a lover of all animals, especially his dogs.
His presence was undeniable and his contagious smile will be missed by those around him.
The family would like to express their appreciation, and send thanks to so many who have sent prayers, love, and support to our amazing boy. We know he is whole again, and in a better place.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 7809 Deer Flat Road in Nampa. Beckham will be laid to rest at the Melba Cemetery, 7205 Baseline Road in Melba, ID 83641. In Beckham's honor the family is asking those in attendance to bring an unopened toy to be donated to St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019