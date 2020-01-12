Home

Wilmington Funeral & Cremation
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilmington Funeral Chapel
Ben Jay Hochstrasser


1965 - 2020
Ben Jay Hochstrasser Obituary
BEN HOCHSTRASSER
June 13, 1965-Jan. 5, 2020
Benjamin Jay Hochstrasser 54, of Boiling Springs, NC died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home. Ben was born in Boise, ID on June 13, 1965 to the late Chase Lavonte Hochstrasser and is survived by his mother LaVarna Myers Hochstrasser. He was a service Tech in the HVAC business.
Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife of 20 years, Pam O. Hochstrasser. They spent 27 total years together; a daughter Elizabeth Durham, brothers Joel Hochstrasser, Jeff Hochstrasser and wife Jan, sister Jennifer H. Hennessey and husband Mick, granddaughter Cayla Durham.
The family will see friends starting at 11:00 am until noon Friday, January 10, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. You may share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Post A Condolence" tab below. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 s 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910-791-9099
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020
