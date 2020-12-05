Ben Montaney
May 27, 1943 - November 19, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Ben Montaney passed away at home in Boise on November 19, 2020 after battling brain cancer. His daughter, Lisa, was at his side.
Ben, the third son of Ken and Lily Montaney, was born in Seattle, WA. He graduated from Ephrata High School in 1961 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After Boot Camp and Basic Infantry Training, he was transferred to Naval Air Station Memphis for Electronics School, and then to Marine Corps Air Station New River where he was attached to a helicopter squadron as an electronic technician. The rest of his enlistment was spent in New River, which included several deployments aboard the USS Boxer. Ben was honorably discharged in 1966.
Following his tour in the USMC, Ben went home to Soap Lake, WA where he worked on the third powerhouse at Grand Coulee Dam. He earned his degree in Civil Engineering at Gonzaga University in 1971. Immediately after graduation, Ben was hired by Morrison Knudsen. Ben had volunteered for Vietnam while in the Corps but never went; so, it was ironic that the first location his new job took him was Vietnam. Upon his return stateside, MK sent him to work on Libby Dam in Montana, where he met Carole Sergeant and they were married later that year.
In 1973, Ben, Carole, and Lisa moved to Boise where he would live the rest of his life. Ben worked at MK for over 20 years and racked up travel miles on various projects throughout the country, including the pipeline in Alaska, and supervising the construction of a new sewer system in Milwaukee.
After Carole was killed in a car accident in 1979, Ben devoted himself to raising Lisa. He bought a Toyota Landcruiser, and together they explored the Idaho wilderness spending weekends four-wheeling, riding motorcycles, camping, and canoeing.
In the early 2000's, they went on several cruises in the Caribbean aboard a three-masted tall ship. Ben knew how to build things, and he was inspired to build a beach bar in his backyard. Numerous parties were held there, including the annual Corner Club Pignic. Ben loved classic country music, but he also loved the blues. He built a stage for the Boise Blues Society, and spent many years setting it up for various music events around the valley.
Ben married Luana Wynn in 1983. They spent many happy years together, but eventually divorced in 2000. In 2009, Ben met Teresa Sinclair with whom he shared his life until her death in 2018.
Ben was active in the Masonic family for 39 years. He was a Past Master of Oriental Lodge #60 AF&AM, member of the York Rite Bodies, 33rd degree Mason of Boise Valley Scottish Rite, member of El Korah Shrine, Past President of the Elite Black Light Patrol, and a member of Boise Court #31 Royal Order of Jesters. He was also a life member of the VFW and The American Legion.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Jimmie, and wife Carole, Ben is survived by his daughter Lisa, his brother Jerry (Harriet) of Yuma, AZ, his brother Mike (Jane) of Ephrata, WA, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private committal, with Military Honors, will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery; and a celebration of life is planned for some time in the spring/summer. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
.