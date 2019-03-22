Services Cloverdale Funeral Home 1200 North Cloverdale Road Boise , ID 83713 (208) 375-2212 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Holy Apostles Church Meridian , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Benedict Stenkamp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Benedict Joseph Stenkamp

Benedict (Ben) Joseph Stenkamp, of Boise, ID, passed away peacefully with loving family by his side at St. Alphonsus Hospital, December 11, 2018. Ben was born May 2, 1934, in Bend, OR, to John G. and Theresa H. (Sachtjen) Stenkamp, who emigrated from Westphalia, Germany to raise a family and build their lives in America. Ben, known affectionately as "Benny" by his siblings, helped with the family businesses and enjoyed swimming and fishing in the Deschutes River. Ben graduated high school in Bend, then worked as a bank teller, beginning an extensive, successful banking career.

Ben met and married elementary teacher Clara Margaret (Mardy) Weigel, his lifelong partner and loving wife of 60 years. Career moves took them to Heppner, then Pendleton, OR. The family moved to Boise, ID, where Ben began his many productive years with the Bank of Idaho. Ben then managed the Moscow, ID branch of Bank of Idaho. The family grew as they welcomed daughters Cindy and Deb, and sons Jim and Joe.

Career opportunities next took Ben to Pocatello, then Boise, with Ben taking on regional and statewide responsibilities, ultimately becoming Executive Vice President of the First Interstate Bank of Idaho. Ben enjoyed traveling Idaho to meet with local bank managers and business and community leaders, who remember Ben as "one of the good guys," with a willingness to listen and a knack for making forward-thinking financial decisions. In 1982 Ben served as President of the Idaho Bankers Association, a highlight of his career, during which Ben traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with Idaho's congressional delegation. In retirement, Ben remained sought after for his expertise, and continued to work for smaller banks, traveling Idaho to meet with entrepreneurs seeking small business loans.

Ben had a love of the outdoors and spent many enjoyable weekends fishing and camping with family or friends. He especially treasured the Island Park region of eastern Idaho, with a favorite reservoir featuring spectacular views of the Centennial Range, and enormous rainbow trout. Ben's family has many fond memories of sharing special moments in such wonderful surroundings. Ben loved Dixieland jazz, a good puzzle, winning a game of cribbage, catching large fish, spending time with beloved dog Scamp, experiencing joys of parenting and grandparenting, and sharing a hearty laugh related to any of his famously obscure inside jokes.

Over the last 10 years, Ben's health suffered setbacks due to kidney failure. For six of these years he withstood regular hemodialysis treatments in order to spend time with and care for Mardy. His family is grateful that he and Mardy could celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary last summer, and their daughter Cindy's wedding in October. His wife, daughters and granddaughters were lucky to share one last dance with him.

Ben is survived by wife Mardy of Boise; daughters Cindy Stenkamp (Tom Hellen) of Ft. Collins, CO, and Deb Stenkamp (Charles Swift) of Moscow, ID; sons Jim Stenkamp (Susie) of Richland, WA, and Joe Stenkamp (Tami) of Boise; brother Tom Stenkamp (Darlene) of Ontario, OR; sister Teresa Gallagher (John) of Tulsa, OK; granddaughters Chloe Stenkamp-Strahm of Ft. Collins, Maddie and Abby Stenkamp of Boise, and Iris Swift of Moscow; numerous nieces and nephews; and grandson and "partner" Beau Stenkamp-Strahm of Boise. Ben was preceded in death by parents John and Theresa Stenkamp, and brothers John and Fred Stenkamp.

A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Church in Meridian, ID 10:00 AM March 30, 2019, followed by a luncheon in the church dining hall. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 22, 2019