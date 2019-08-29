|
|
Benjamin Ross Green
1995-2019
Benjamin Ross Green, 24, died on August 17, 2019.
He was born March 28,1995 to Brian and Deborah Green in Boise, Idaho. He was the fourth of four children. He graduated from Redmond High School in 2013.
He loved to play the trombone and was involved in band, drama, and choir. He loved to camp and be outdoors, as well as play board games and other games with his friends.
Benjamin gave the best hugs.
He was a carrier for the U.S.P.S for 3 years.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Elizabeth Freckleton Bell. He will be greatly missed by his parents, Brian & Deborah; his grandparents, Glen & Carol Green, and Gervase Bell; his siblings Athena (Jacob), Alexandra, Joshua; and his nieces Aurora & Hannah and nephew David.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward building at 2650 S Five Mile Rd., Boise, ID 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019