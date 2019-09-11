|
|
Bernadine Alice Casey
1929 ~ 2019
Bernadine Alice Casey, 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian, Idaho.
Bernadine was born November 2, 1929 in Boise, Idaho to D.B. (Bernard) Johns and Ada Johns. She married Clarence Victor Casey on January 12, 1947. They had nine children, David, Daralene, Dan, Kathy, Roger, Tawnia, Mike, Pat, and Christal. The family lived primarily in Cascade and Boise.
Besides trying to meet all the demands of having a large family, mom had many personal interests. She loved the beauty of nature. Dad grew up in the outdoors of Long Valley, yet it was not until he met mom that he saw it as a place of beauty. He said she was always pointing out how beautiful this or that was. Mom passed on that love to all of her kids. Mom also loved taking pictures. When she was a teenager her father gave her a Brownie Box camera. He couldn't have given her a better gift. Mom communicated by using her camera. As a result, she documented our lives, long before it
was a common thing to do. We were trained early how to "line-up" for a photograph. During her lifetime, she assembled more than 350 photo albums.
Music was another joy. She played the accordion and piano and loved to listen to others perform. As young kids, we were often serenaded by mom's Hawaiian music records. I'm afraid we didn't share the same appreciation for that music as Mom and Dad did.
Mom really liked to be outside and work in the yard. Yellow Lady Banks roses and purple lilacs were mom's favorite flowers. Crocheting was another constant in her life. She was working on a lap blanket just last week. There is no telling the miles of yarn mom went through making things.
She liked to keep her hands busy.
Bernadine is survived by all nine of her children, who are so grateful to have each other, her sister Anona (Dick) Williams, her brother Duane (Carolyn) Johns and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by Clarence, her husband of 62 years, her grandson, Jordan Casey, her sister, Carolyn Haskins, her sister, Delores Batch and her parents, Bernard and Ada Johns.
The family would like to express our great appreciation to the staff at Spring Creek in Meridian for the care and affection they have shown Mom over the past 7 years.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 W Hill Road in Boise. A reception will follow at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E Ustick Rd, in Meridian.
Memories and condolences maybe shared with Bernadine's family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019