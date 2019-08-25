|
Bernice C. Kadel
October 10, 1930 - August 15, 2019
Bernice Chaney Kadel died August 15, 2019 at age 88 in Bend, Oregon. Berni, as she was known to friends and family, was born October 10, 1930, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Horace F.
Chaney and Angeline Gifford Chaney. She grew up on their ranch in the Lower Big Bend area of eastern Oregon near Adrian on the Snake River, graduated from Adrian High School in 1946, attended Seattle Pacific College, and graduated from the College of Idaho in 1953.
Berni married Donald M. Kadel in 1953 who preceded her in death in 2005. She is survived by her three children: Andrew, Nancy, and Brad Kadel; four grandchildren: Rachel, Max, and Jullianna Kadel, and Lisa Bartley; and one great-granddaughter, Isabel Kadel-Garcia. Six siblings also survive her: Shirley Jensen, David Chaney, Dallas Chaney, James Chaney, Lynn Graham, and Sam Chaney, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law from her late husband's family: Lois McPherson, Mary Ann Hammons, Herb and Blanche Kadel, Gary and Mary Kadel, Wilbur and Barbara Shell, Al Kadel, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Berni was a life-long lover of books and reading. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to your local public library.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019