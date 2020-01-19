|
|
Bernice "Bunny" Nyblad
10/16/1924 12/22/2019
Bernice was born on October 16, 1924 in Council Grove, Kansas to Henry and Emma Rumold. She was 'born, raised, and educated in Kansas' and proud of it. In 1943, she moved to Idaho to live with her sister, Dorothy, and found employment at the Idaho Egg Producers of Caldwell, ID. She married Ralph Nyblad on May 7, 1947. She had two daughters, Jana and Mary Jo. Bernice was a lifelong Methodist, a past matron and 50 plus year member of The Order of the Eastern Star, a past president of local Daughters of Nile Chapter #12 and 50-year member of the Nile, and a past president of P.E.O. Chapter BM in Caldwell. She volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts and Jobs Daughters, and taught Sunday school. Bernice passed away December 22, 2019 at Grace Assisted Living Caldwell, ID, after a brief illness. She is survived by daughters Jana (Richard) Westlund and Mary Jo Nyblad (Colleen Lambertz), grandchildren John (Danielle) Westlund, David Westlund and his daughter Leighton, Lauren (Loren) Thompson and their children Emory, Faye, and Svea. She is also survived by Barbara Nyblad, Barbara's daughter Janeal (Michael) O'Dwyer, Janeal's daughter Rachel Manabuson (Nick), their son Elliott, Janeal's son, Alex Franklin, Barbara's younger daughter Nancy (Doug) Young and their son Tanner. Bernice is survived by Jane (Jerald) Hopper and their son Kane (Summer) Fritz, nephews Larry (Karen) Kellogg, and Terry (Laura) Kellogg. She was predeceased by husband, Ralph Nyblad, sisters Dorothy Kraus and Beaula Kellogg, brother James Rumold, and niece Anne Fritz. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. on January 25, 2020 at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, ID followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to or the P.E.O. Chapter House, 114 E. Logan St., Caldwell, ID. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020