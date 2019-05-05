Burnell N. Stohler

November 9, 1933 – May 2, 2019

Burnell (Burnie) was born in Tuttle, North Dakota to Albert and Martha (Schuler) Stohler. The family moved to Twin Falls when Burnie was young and his sister, Luella, only 9 months old. He attended school there through graduation from Twin Falls High in 1951. Burnie served in the National Guard before going into the U. S. Army where he served proudly until his Honorable Discharge. He then worked for the telephone company until retirement, which allowed him to travel all over the U.S. Burnie loved all sports and was a BSU season ticket holder for 30 years. He worked for Shadow Valley Golf Course and was a member for many years. He wishes to thank the Stadler family for all the good years and the fun times. Then, his golfing buddies "The Fearsome Foursome", Wayne, Bob, Mikel (deceased) and Burnie. Burnie never met a stranger. He loved good, old-fashioned cooking and often said that he "never met a noodle I didn't like."

Burnie is preceded in death by his father, mother and sister.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna, sons Jeff Stohler, Greg (and Marie) Stohler, Mark Stohler and daughter Kathy (and Buzz); stepchildren Pam Faulkner, Todd Faulkner and Doug Faulkner; his many nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Dr. David Hartman, Dr. Karl Undesser and Dr. Andrew Chai, Brookdale Senior Living Parkcenter staff and caregivers and St. Luke's Hospice (particularly Kayla and Chaplain Craig) for their exceptional care and compassion.

Arrangements are under the care of Boise Funeral Home Aclesa Chapel, Boise. Per Burnie's wishes, a private family service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary