Bernyce "Bea" Elizabeth Kalblinger
1/11/1928 - 9/26/20
Bea passed away at a local hospital on Saturday, September 26th at the age of 92. Bea was born the third of nine children on a cold wintery night on January 11, 1928 to Arch and Inez Rudolph in Burley, Idaho. Bea attended Burley schools and after school worked in restaurants and in the potato fields. Bea was always known as a great cook. She started cooking for field crews at the age of 14. In 1946 she married and had two sons Tommy and Danny. This marriage ended in divorce. She eventually married Lloyd Fairchild and moved to California for a time. She returned to Idaho and settled in Nampa where she raised her boys. Bea married Lloyd Kalblinger in May 1964 and together they owned and operated Lloyds Country store where she made many lifelong friends. One of the highlights of Bea's life at the store was the 2 years Doc and Fetus were the entertainment at the Snake River Stampede and she played the part of Miss Kitty. Bea and Lloyd divorced in 1983 and she went to work selling RV's for King's RV. A job she dearly loved and stayed with until she retired. Bea is survived by her son Dan, stepson Coy Wood, daughter in law Linda Britton Fairchild, grandchildren Nicole Vanderziel, David Fairchild, Megan Pestka and Josh Fairchild, 10 great grandchildren, one great great grand daughter, 2 sisters Opal Wilcox of Twin Falls, Idaho and Dixie Montgomery of Boise and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Tom Fairchild, sister Maxine and brothers Arvel, Perry, Reid, Reice and Jim Rudolph, granddaughter Brandy Fairchild and grandson Caleb Fairchild. She is also survived by 2 special friends and caregiver the last few years Connie Shumaker and Karen Christensen and a special friend for many years Marie Kantarian. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 16th at 1:30pm at Kohler Lawn Cemetery, 106 6th Street North Nampa. It would be appreciated if masks are worn. instead of flowers a donation to your favorite charity
would be Bea's wish.