Bertha Bertola Jones

1924 - 2019

Boise, Idaho

Born: May 5, 1924 in Sunnyside, Utah

Died: May 2, 2019 in Boise, Idaho

Parents: Charley Bertola and Dorthy Roberts Bertola

Life Story: Bertha Bertola Jones died Thursday May 2nd in a local hospital surrounded by her family and close friends. Born May 5th 1924 in Sunnyside, Utah, Bertha grew up farming and ranching and graduated from Tabiona High School where she was a saxophonist in the school band. She married Leo C. Jones in Salt Lake City on December 19th, 1941 and raised five sons while being a stay at home mom, babysitting, and doing ironing to help the family with expenses. After Leo died in 1964, she worked at Hillcrest Bowling Alley and Kmart until she retired. Bertha loved gardening and flowers and worked hard at having a beautiful yard. Until failing eyesight forced her to give up fishing, she loved taking summer trips to Alaska to enjoy the fishing and scenery. Bertha was dedicated to her friends, children, grandchildren, and her miniature Schnauzers Tigger and Oscar.

Survived by: Jerry and Heidi Jones, their sons Jesse and Mick and their daughter Sarah Jones Hicks; Larry and Maria Jones, son Jamie, daughters Jennifer, Angelica, and Alma; Charley and Nancy Jones, their sons Nikolaus and Duncan; Rodger and Marilu Moreno-Jones, and their daughters Billie Jo Jones and Shelah Woo; Leo Michael Jones and Ellen Jones and their sons Kenny and Keith; twenty great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in Death by her husband Leo Coe Jones, her mother and father Charley and Dorthy Bertola, her sisters Edith Bertola and Ester Bertola Cutrell, her brother Charley Bertola Jr. and great-grandson Levi Leo Jones.

In accordance with Bertha's last wishes, her body was cremated without a viewing. In place of a funeral, our mother wanted a celebration of her life which will be held in Boise, Idaho on June 7, 2019, exact time and place to be announced later. In lieu of flowers Bertha's wishes were for donations be made to the .