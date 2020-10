Lancaster, Beth "Jayne", 78 of Caldwell, passed away on October 16, 2020 at home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 2:00 pm with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at Bowman Funeral Parlor located at 10254 W. Carlton Bay Garden City, Idaho. To read the full obituary go to www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131