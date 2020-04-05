|
|
Bethel Solt Simko
1939 -2020
Bethel Solt Simko, 80, of Boise, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home of natural causes.
Bethel was born on April 20, 1939 in Payette, Idaho, the daughter of Cordelia Floyd Solt and Leonard Solt. She grew up in Idaho and graduated from Weiser High School. In 1961 she graduated from the University of Idaho with a BS in Education.
On June 14, 1961, Bethel married John S. Simko in Weiser, Idaho. John was an officer in the Navy and his ship was home ported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Bethel taught school in Hawaii for two years. In addition to living in Idaho and Hawaii, they lived in Dallas, TX and then moved to Boise, wintering in Litchfield Park, AZ.
Bethel taught elementary school from 1961 to 1989, primarily in the Boise school district. She volunteered in elementary schools past her retirement in 1989.
She enjoyed going to art shows and gardening and played bridge and golf. Bethel was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, TX and Hillcrest Country Club for 35 years, and served as President of Hillcrest Ladies Golf Association.
In addition to her husband, John of Boise, ID, survivors include her daughter, Stephanie and Lyle Cook, of Eagle, ID; son, Matthew and Nawa Simko of Ube, Japan; grandson, Connor Cook of Idaho Falls, ID; granddaughters, Noelle and Emily Simko of Ube, Japan; and brothers, Ken and Jan Solt of Olympia, WA, Dennis and Barbara Solt, Casa Grande, AZ and Eddie and Judy Solt of Nampa, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Solt.
Memorials are suggested to the University of Idaho Foundation.
Due to the present circumstances a private family service was held at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel with burial at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020