|
|
Betsy Garcia Buckley
1958-2019
Betsy Garcia Buckley was born August 19, 1958 in Logan, UT to Betty Butterfield and Benito Garcia. She spent the majority of her childhood in Lewiston, UT. In 1971, the Garcia family moved to Caldwell, ID. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1976. Betsy then attended Rick's College where she met her best friend and husband, Kelly Lynn Buckley. The couple wed on August 1, 1980. Eventually, Betsy had three children: Porter William, Ellen and Linda. Betsy was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life. She enjoyed reading, the outdoors, traveling and spending quality time with friends and family.
In 2013 Betsy's breast cancer, which had been in remission for 12 years, metastasized into bone cancer. Betsy maximized her last six years of life by completing her college degree, enduring things well and focusing on her faith, family and making lasting memories. On October 30, 2019 Betsy passed thru the veil of mortality surrounded by loved ones in her home.
Funeral services will be held on November 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel on Stoddard Road in Meridian, ID. There will be no viewing due to cremation. The family will receive friends and family from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 8, 2019